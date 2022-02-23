Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organon & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Organon & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.98 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.