Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given New 76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.