Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 16,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990 over the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

