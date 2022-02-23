Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,082.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $45,082.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,606.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.82 or 0.06979756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00286345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.86 or 0.00778758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00071047 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00398723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00221769 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,242,912 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

