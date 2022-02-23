Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues Earnings Results

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Paramount Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.91-0.97 EPS.

Paramount Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 53,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,692. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Paramount Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 550,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.