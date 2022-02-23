Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PRMRF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 38,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 3.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

