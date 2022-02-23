Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.25. 776,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $550.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.