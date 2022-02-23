Park National Corp OH Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.28. 21,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

