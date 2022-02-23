Park National Corp OH Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

