Park National Corp OH Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TNF LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,479,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

