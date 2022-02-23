Park National Corp OH Sells 4,851 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

