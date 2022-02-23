Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH owned 0.05% of Target worth $57,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

