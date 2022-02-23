Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PSN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 6,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,137. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSN. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 16,196 shares of company stock worth $505,865 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

