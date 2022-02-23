Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

