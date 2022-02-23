PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Get PCTEL alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.