PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.44%.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCTEL (PCTI)
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.