Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PEN opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

