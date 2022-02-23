Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PEN opened at $216.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00.
In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.38.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penumbra (PEN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.