Perficient (PRFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

