PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$7.000 EPS.

PKI stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The stock had a trading volume of 618,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.21. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,600,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

