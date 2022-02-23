Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Perrigo worth $49,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

