PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of PetMed Express worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

