Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.15% of PROG worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in PROG by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PROG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in PROG by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,533,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after buying an additional 283,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PROG by 4,665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,451,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

