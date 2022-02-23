Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – ) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $47,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 111,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,735. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

