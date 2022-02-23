Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 585,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

