Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

