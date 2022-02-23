Phocas Financial Corp. Has $929,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,045,000 after buying an additional 3,246,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 587,265 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 466,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 111.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 509,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 268,014 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 99,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,511,380. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

