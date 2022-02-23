Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

