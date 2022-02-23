Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $246.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.36 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.