Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.28

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 50744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
