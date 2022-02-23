Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SelectQuote in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

