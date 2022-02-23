Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

KHC opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.