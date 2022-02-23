Piper Sandler Weighs in on ACV Auctions Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.16. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,396 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,361 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,430 over the last ninety days.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.