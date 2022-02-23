Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Trading Down 6.5%

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.13. 7,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 326,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Plantronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.