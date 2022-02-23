Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

