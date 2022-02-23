Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Goodrich Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $26.66.
About Goodrich Petroleum
Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.
