Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,679,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,119.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

SNCY opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

