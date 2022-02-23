Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Gemini Therapeutics worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

GMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Gemini Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.