Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $637,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 387.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,155 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.27.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

