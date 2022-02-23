Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $708,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 119.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

