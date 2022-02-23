Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 315,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

