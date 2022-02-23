Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 2,229 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.