Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $71,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Yext by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Yext stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

