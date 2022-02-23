Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $71,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEXT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Yext by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Yext stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.