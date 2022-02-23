Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 706 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.08%.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

