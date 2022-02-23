Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider John Mansell Purchases 50,000 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider John Mansell acquired 50,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £288,000 ($391,676.87).

Shares of Polar Capital stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 571 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 227,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 688.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.66. The stock has a market cap of £572.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 552.40 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 951 ($12.93).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.14) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($14.14) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

