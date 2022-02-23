Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $430.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.95 and a 200-day moving average of $499.63. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Pool by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth about $73,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after buying an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

