Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Reduced by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.37. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,014. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.