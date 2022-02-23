Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porsche Automobil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($112.75).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €90.78 ($103.16) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a 1 year high of €102.00 ($115.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.53.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

