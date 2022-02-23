Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,376,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 341,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 941,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

