Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.00. 35,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

