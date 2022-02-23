Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.84. 136,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,591. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

