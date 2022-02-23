Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.69. 659,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.41 and a 200-day moving average of $416.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

